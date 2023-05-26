Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $92,849.59 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

