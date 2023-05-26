Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 825.8% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,938,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Up 2.4 %

LSRCY traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 161,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,383. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Get Lasertec alerts:

About Lasertec

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.