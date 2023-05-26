LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

