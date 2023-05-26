Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Legrand Stock Performance
LGRDY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 49,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,123. Legrand has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGRDY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.
About Legrand
Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.
