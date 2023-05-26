Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,101,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,160 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $58,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740 over the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.45. 704,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

