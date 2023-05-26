LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Insider Purchases $21,700.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) insider Stefan Galluppi bought 10,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $21,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,714.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LifeMD Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFMDP opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Featured Stories

