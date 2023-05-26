LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Down 3.4%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.85. 190,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 565,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 43,705 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $268,348.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,609,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,444,460.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,368. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.