Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

LWAY stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $166,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,409,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,067.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,924,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

