Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 184.5% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LGSXY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 8,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,224. Light has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

