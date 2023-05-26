Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Linde by 7.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Linde by 3.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,785,000 after buying an additional 109,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,837,000 after acquiring an additional 60,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.63. The company had a trading volume of 342,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.71. The stock has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

