Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP John Daunt Sells 25,822 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,948.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Liquidity Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 72,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,240. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services
Liquidity Services Company Profile
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.