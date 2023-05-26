Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP John Daunt Sells 25,822 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) EVP John Daunt sold 25,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $390,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,948.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 72,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,240. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

