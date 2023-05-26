Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $282.43 million and approximately $469,712.74 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 279,837,241 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

