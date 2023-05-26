Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.89

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.
