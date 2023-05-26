Loews Corp Cuts Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Loews Corp lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for 0.0% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 538,917 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,003 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 961,630 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 137,708 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

GOLD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 6,423,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,672,277. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

