Loews Corp Sells 6,000 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Loews Corp lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $178,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $71,442,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after buying an additional 199,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of APD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.81 and a 200 day moving average of $294.28. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.