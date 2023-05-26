Loews Corp Takes $10.53 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,000. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Stephens upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

Shares of CRWD traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

