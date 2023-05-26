Lowery Thomas LLC Has $498,000 Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Lowery Thomas LLC decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 0.6% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.94. The stock had a trading volume of 731,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,005. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

