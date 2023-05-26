Lowery Thomas LLC Invests $776,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Lowery Thomas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,776.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VOOV stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,423. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.16. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $154.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

