Lowery Thomas LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lowery Thomas LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.82. The stock had a trading volume of 501,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

