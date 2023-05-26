Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $212.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LOW opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.19.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe's Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

