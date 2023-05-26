LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO Sells $10,536.00 in Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CFO James E. Galeese sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $10,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LSI Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LYTS opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYTS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $984,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,203,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 73,144 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in LSI Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 444,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.