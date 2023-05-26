Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) Shares Up 12.9%

Shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) shot up 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. 604,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,159,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Lucira Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc is based in Emeryville, California.

