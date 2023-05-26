Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Position Reduced by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,919,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,492,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

