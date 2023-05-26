Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LUNA. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luna Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luna Innovations currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations Price Performance

LUNA stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.