LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 650,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 290,957 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $53,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.87. 71,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.