M28 Capital Management LP Sells 94,300 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

M28 Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,300 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma accounts for 3.0% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M28 Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 38.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 398,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $899,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $687,104.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $687,104.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,168 shares of company stock worth $5,779,403. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 886,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

