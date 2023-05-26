Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of MALJF stock remained flat at $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.
About Magellan Aerospace
Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Aerospace (MALJF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.