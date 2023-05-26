Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of MALJF stock remained flat at $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

