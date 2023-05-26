Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Down 56.0% in May

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,800 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the April 30th total of 930,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 514,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 126,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,761. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MGTA. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

About Magenta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 3,791,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 315,162 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 408.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 493,415 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on improving stem cell transplantation. Its platform includes MGTA-117, MGTA-145, and CD45-ADC. The company was founded by David T. Scadden, Derrick J. Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner on June 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

