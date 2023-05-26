Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.46

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.46 and traded as low as $12.51. Mannatech shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 1,612 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

