MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $413,718.17

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $93.93 million and approximately $413,718.17 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

