Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of MAQC traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. 253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,684. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAQC. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 497,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

