MarineMax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 10,468 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 763% compared to the average volume of 1,213 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,466. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $617.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

