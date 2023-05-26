Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham Acquires 50 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,313.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,315.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,320.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

