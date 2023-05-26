Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham Acquires 50 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Markel Price Performance
Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,313.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,315.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,320.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markel (MKL)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.