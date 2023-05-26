Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.68

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 41068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.61) to GBX 235 ($2.92) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

