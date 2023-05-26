MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $9.06. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 420,595 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 30.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $628.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 30,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $482,265.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,553 shares in the company, valued at $16,284,247.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 825.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 192,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,515,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,010,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

