Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Trimmed by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 45.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,601,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MDT traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,963. The firm has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.