Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 26,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 883% from the average daily volume of 2,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.
Mestek Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.
Mestek Company Profile
Mestek, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada.
