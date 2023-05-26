Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.29 million and $255,008.94 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026515 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008883 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

