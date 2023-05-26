MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $56.36 million and approximately $102,933.82 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

