Metars Genesis (MRS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $118,238.63

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $87.73 million and approximately $118,238.63 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00005282 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.32492758 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $104,258.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

