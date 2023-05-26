MetisDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.94 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $96.94 million and $1.52 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $21.74 or 0.00081065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017668 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,809.31 or 0.99977634 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.48335701 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,679,619.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

