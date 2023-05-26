Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $1,901,753.01 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD opened at $1,316.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,470.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,474.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,856,000 after buying an additional 83,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

