Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.36. 250,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,092,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.69.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after buying an additional 180,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 453,050 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

