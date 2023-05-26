Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $593.59

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $593.59 and traded as high as $645.01. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $633.50, with a volume of 5,296 shares traded.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $617.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.91.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

