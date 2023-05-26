MOBLAND Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $159,653.33 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

