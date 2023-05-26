Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.
Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.
