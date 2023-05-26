Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Molecular Partners Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.