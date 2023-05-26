Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.29 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. Monro has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $55.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

About Monro

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.