Morgan Stanley Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $260.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.38.

RH stock opened at $254.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $351.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.86.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

