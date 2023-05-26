Morgan Stanley Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $260.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.38.

RH stock opened at $254.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $351.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.86.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

