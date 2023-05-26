Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.13. 470,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

