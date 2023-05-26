Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northern Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $47,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,050,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,914,000 after acquiring an additional 351,378 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 245,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.